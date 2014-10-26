Game-winning goal for Tri-state soccer squad

A Kentucky high school girls soccer team is moving on after one player's game-winning shot in overtime.

Halle Cunningham rocketed a free kick from 20 yards out in overtime to win the Region 2 Girls Soccer Championship last Thursday.

The goal gave the Maroons the 1-0 win over Henderson County.

The link below is video shot by Chester Cunningham capturing the final shot and celebration.

Click this link to see the game-winning goal: http://youtu.be/4cR83TwwvAc

Copyright 2014 WFIE. All rights reserved.