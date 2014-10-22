State officials tour EVSC schools

Both Glenwood Leadership Academy and Lincoln Elementary reporting signs of improvement after several years of failing school accountability grades.



Glenwood and Lincoln among five schools in the EVSC "Transformation Zone", a group focused on improving achievement.



The Indiana State Board of Education Turnaround Committee toured the two schools Wednesday to evaluate their improvements.



Principal Skinner at Glenwood Leadership Academy says the percentage of students passing the I-READ test has increased from 50% to 75% the past three years.



In the last two years, the number of incidents resulting in an office referral have been drastically cut.



"We know these students are right at the cusp of passing. They are right there at the breakthrough achievement. We know these students are making improvements everyday," says Tamara Skinner.



The state accountability grades for EVSC schools are complete and expected to be released in early November.



