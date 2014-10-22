Tri-state officials calm fears and concerns over Ebola

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2014, file photo, Registered nurse Keene Roadman, stands fully dressed in personal protective equipment during a training class at the Rush University Medical Center, in Chicago.

First responders and medical professionals in Vanderburgh County gather to discuss continued preparations for Ebola.



Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says officials began preparing several weeks ago.



Everyone from area hospitals, to firefighters, to dispatchers said they are constantly monitoring CDC guidelines.



Area hospital say monitoring systems are in place to screen people for Ebola, as soon as they walk through the door.



"Well this is something we all didn't anticipate," said Vernon Maas with St. Mary's Hospital. "I think we're all looking at our response plans."



" A few years ago when we had the H1N1 scare, we had no idea what to expect with that. We handled the concerns and we ramped up our preparations," says Dan Grimm with the Evansville Fire Department.



The Evansville Fire Department says they are equipped with Level C Haz Mat gear, which is what the CDC recommends be used in case of an Ebola scare.



Copyright 2014 WFIE. All rights reserved.



