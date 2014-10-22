Police: Man throws woman down at bar, then assaults police officer

A Tennessee man charged with battery after he threw his wife to the floor, then turned his anger on police officers.According to court documents on the evening of October 18th, 27-year-old Bradley James Wilson threw his wife, Christian Pain, to the floor at Boogie Nights bar in Evansville.An Evansville Police Officer working security saw the altercation and attempted to arrest Wilson.Police say Wilson resisted and fought the officer.Wilson was arrested for battery, resisting arrest, and alcohol intoxication.He was taking to the Vanderburgh County Jail, where he has since been released on a $500 bond.