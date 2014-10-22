Mesker Park zookeepers receive national award

The outstanding work of several Evansville zookeepers is receiving national attention.The Jean M. Hromadka AAZK Excellence in Animal Care Award was recently given to Mary Ann Cisneros, Bobbi Crouch, Sarah Duncan, and Rachel McKee.The team was recruited to hand rear two Mexican gray wolf pups and oversee their fostering.The team put in over 700 hours of work to make this transition a successful one.It is the first time Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden professionals have been awarded to receive this honor.Rachel McKee says, " While it is awesome to have our efforts recognized, the bigger victory is for this species. This is a huge win for the Mexican gray wolf population."