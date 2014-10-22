6 people arrested in Ohio Co. drug bust

Six people are arrested on drug charges in Ohio County.Detectives say their investigation began when Stephen Taylor allegedly bought pseudoephedrine with the intent of manufacturing meth.A search of Taylor's home turned up with materials consistent with meth making.

Officers say they located an active meth lab in the kitchen of another home that was searched.

A 14-month-old child who was at the home was placed with protective services.

Shannon Geary, Michael Elliot, Laura Elliot, Stephen Taylor, Peggy Smallwood, and Peggy Arnold were all arrested and taken to the Ohio County Detention Center.

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office, Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office, Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, and Central City Police all took part in this investigation.

Sheriff David Thompson says," This is another example of Ohio County residents benefiting from the relationships we've been able to develop with neighboring agencies within the last four years."

