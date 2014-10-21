Madisonville woman seriously injured after being struck by car - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Madisonville woman seriously injured after being struck by car

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) -  A Tuesday morning accident in Madisonville sends one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Madisonville Police say 68-year-old Shirley Shipp was walking west on Shamrock Drive.

A vehicle driven by 58-year-old Thomas Neely was driving east on Shamrock Drive.

The vehicle struck Shipp and knocked her into an adjacent lawn.

Shipp was flown to St. Mary's hospital in Evansville for her injuries.

