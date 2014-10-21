Madisonville woman seriously injured after being struck by car

A Tuesday morning accident in Madisonville sends one person to the hospital with serious injuries.Madisonville Police say 68-year-old Shirley Shipp was walking west on Shamrock Drive.A vehicle driven by 58-year-old Thomas Neely was driving east on Shamrock Drive.The vehicle struck Shipp and knocked her into an adjacent lawn.Shipp was flown to St. Mary's hospital in Evansville for her injuries.