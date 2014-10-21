Boonville man sentenced to 40 years for sex crimes against children

A Boonville man will sit behind bars for 40 years on child molestation and sexual misconduct charges.



Authorities believe 42-year-old Lawrence Kellems took pictures and had sex with several minors on multiple occasions.



Officials say Kellems was a volunteer with court appointed special advocates for Casa in Warrick County, but investigators say there's no reason to believe any child in that program was involved.

According to court documents, Kellems had no previous record but, " These factors are far outweighed by Kellems being in a position of trust, having the care, custody and control of the four young girls. In addition, both the quality and quantity of the sexual abuse perpetrated by the defendant on these children over a period of years is shocking and extraordinarily excessive."

According to court documents, upon Kellems release from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Copyright 2014 WFIE. All rights reserved.



