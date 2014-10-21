EPD SWAT team training locally to save money

It's a job you rarely see, but it's a very important part of the Evansville Police Department.



The EPD SWAT team doing special skills qualification training Tuesday morning at Red Brush firing range in Warrick County.



The 21-member part-time team trains at two different Tri-state locations.



They also bring instructors in to save money, instead of sending the team across the country for training.



" We'll actually bring some trainers in and we have a facility down in Madisonville. It's a military installation and we use their facilities," says Sgt. Bart Kormelink. " We come out here to Red Brush and we're allowed to use these facilities as well. Again it's a money saving thing and with the budget crunches going on these days, we have to use what we can."



