EPD SWAT team training locally to save money - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EPD SWAT team training locally to save money

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - It's a job you rarely see, but it's a very important part of the Evansville Police Department.

The EPD SWAT team doing special skills qualification training Tuesday morning at Red Brush firing range in Warrick County.

The 21-member part-time team trains at two different Tri-state locations.

They also bring instructors in to save money, instead of sending the team across the country for training.

" We'll actually bring some trainers in and we have a facility down in Madisonville.  It's a military installation and we use their facilities," says Sgt. Bart Kormelink.  " We come out here to Red Brush and we're allowed to use these facilities as well.  Again it's a money saving thing and with the budget crunches going on these days, we have to use what we can."

