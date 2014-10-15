Madisonville man charged with possessing child porn

Dustin McCarty courtesy Hopkins County Jail.

A Madisonville man is behind bars after the Electronic Crimes Unit of the Madisonville Police Department found him to be in violation of the conditions of his probation release.



Kentucky Department Probation and Parole requested the assistance of MPD after checking a registered sex offender's residence.



29-year-old Dustin McCarty charged with five counts of possessing/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, each a Class D felony punishable by one to five years for each count.



The investigation is still ongoing.



Copyright 2014 WFIE. All rights reserved.



