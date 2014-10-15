EVSC reports drastic district-wide improvement

The EVSC reports they've seen unprecedented and historic improvement in school accountability grades.



The Indiana State Board of Education met today in Indianapolis.



They tabled releasing the specific school grades until November.



But based on preliminary data, the EVSC had a 300% improvement over two years ago in school accountability grades.



Now half of the schools in the district are receiving an "A" or "B".

"The preliminary data that we have shows unprecendented historical growth in the grades for EVSC schools. We're incredibly pleased there's a 300% improvement in the number of schools scored A or B. So I really am grateful to our dedicated staff and teachers. For everybody that has had a hand in getting our student outcomes to improve," says EVSC Superintendent David Smith.

The specific grades for each school in the EVSC are expected to be released to the public in Early November.