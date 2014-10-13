Healthy options a success at Fall Festival - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Healthy options a success at Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - With over 120 booths to choose from, the popular treats at the Fall Festival are often fried.

But sprinkled in the cholesterol blocking goodness are Deaconness Wise Choice treats.

But did people actually buying those less fattening foods?

The answer is yes.

Over 30 booths offered those low calorie options for Fall Festival goers to munch on this past week.

Kelly gill with the Cynthia heights elementary booth says although the best seller was still the donut bank slider, they sold a ton of their 100 calorie Fruit Fluff.

