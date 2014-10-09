Hundreds enjoy Special Kids Day at the Fall Festival

Whether it's the carousel, or the flying elephants, or testing out their inner Michael Jordan, smiles were abundant at the 25th annual Fall Festival Special Kids Day on Wednesday .Several hundred special needs students from the EVSC enjoyed free games, booths, and rides.



"So incredible, it's so much fun! I cannot help it, I love coming down here. I love the circus. I love Fall Festival. And I love everybody here," said one student.



"You know I love doing this. This is so much fun," said volunteer Scott Dermer.



"And I cannot wait to ride the ferris wheel, eat all the snacks," said one North Middle School student.



This day every year, rain or shine, is just for the kids and the smiles that erupt after a very special day.



