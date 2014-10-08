Fall Festival: parking for Randy

Instead of food booths, some organizations make money at the Fall Festival by operating parking lots.

One of those lots is helping a Tri-State man pay for his medical bills.

Randy Grigsby is 29-years-old and is now fighting cancer for the third time. He's currently in Houston getting treatment.

Grigsby's older sister, nieces and nephews are using a parking lot donated by NAPA Auto Parts to raise money for him.

April Grigsby, Randy's sister, says she's willing to do almost anything to make sure her brother gets the treatment he needs, "He has no children of his own, so he loves children dearly and so it just humbles him to see them fighting for him when he can't fight for himself."

The lot is located at the corner of 9th and Virginia, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to support Randy Grigsby.

