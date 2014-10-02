Former U.S. Marshal reflects on difficulty of Presidential security details

A former U.S. Marshal who worked the security detail for Ronald Reagan's visit to Evansville shares his perspective on what it will take to protect President Obama when he visits the Tri-State.

Pete Swaim is a former U.S. Marshal and retired sheriff's deputy with over 35 years of law enforcement experience.

He worked 7 to 8 security details for presidents and presidential candidates during his career.

One of the most famous was Ronald Reagan's visit to Evansville back in 1986. Swaim vividly remembers seeing Reagan's motorcade drive past him that day.

He says the security measures he thought were strict back in the 80's, don't even compare to today.

"With today's world these details are lot more involved, a lot more complicated. You have a lot of other possible contingencies to contend with. So everybody's on guard all the time and eyes are always moving," says Swaim.

