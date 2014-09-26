Madisonville woman charged with theft at Wal-mart - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Madisonville woman charged with theft at Wal-mart

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) -

Madisonville police say 44-year-old Laura Lowe took more than $150 worth of items from the Madisonville Walmart without paying Thursday afternoon.

When they found her, police say Lowe didn't immediately stop her car and then didn't follow directions as they were trying to handcuff her.

Along with the stolen items, police say Lowe told them there was crushed up Hydrocodone in the car.

She's facing drug charges as well as charges of shoplifting, fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest.

