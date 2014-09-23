Officials: Evansville man facing federal charge after sexually explicit images found

An Evansville man is facing one federal charge after authorities say they found sexually explicit material involving minors on his computer.

45-year-old Greg Baumberger made his initial appearance in Federal Court Tuesday.

He is facing charges that date back to October of 2013 where Baumberger is alleged to have had files on his computer with minors involving a sexual nature.

Documents shows one of those images was a child under the age of 12.

We've learned Baumberger's attorneys have filed a plea agreement.

In the agreement, he wants to plead guilty to one count of possession of sexually explicit material involving minors.

If the courts accepts, Baumberger could face up to 46 months in prison, and would be required to register as a sex offender after being released.

This plea offer has not been accepted by the courts yet.

His next court date has not been set yet.

Both Baumberger and his attorneys did not wish to comment on the case.

