Evansville man facing child pornography charge

An Evansville man is facing a federal charge after authorities say they found sexually explicit material involving minors on his computer.

45-year-old Greg Baumberger made his initial court appearance on Tuesday.

The charges against him date back to last October.

Documents show one of the images allegedly found on Baumberger's computer was that of a child under the age of 12.

Baumberger's attorney's have filed a plea agreement.

He wants to plead guilty to one count of possession of sexually explicit material involving minors.

If the court accepts, he could face up to 46 months in prison and would be required to register as a sex offender after being released.

The plea deal has not been accepted by the court yet.

Baumberger, who lives in Henderson, has been ordered not to have any unsupervised contact with a non-related minor.

