Evansville man pleads guilty in animal cruelty case - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evansville man pleads guilty in animal cruelty case

Anthony Bell (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail) Anthony Bell (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office says that Anthony Bell pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of killing an animal, torturing or mutilating an animal, and conspiracy to commit dealing marijuana.

Bell will be sentenced to three years on each charge to be served concurrently.

The prosecutor's office says Bell also pleaded guilty to a habitual substance offender enhancement which adds five years to his sentence.

In June, Bell and Christa Young were arrested.  Witnesses say they killed a 14-year-old beagle named Snoopy.

This is the first case prosecuted with the assistance of the newly formed Animal Cruelty Task Force.

The task force says it is pleased with the result of this case and believes justice has been served.

Copyright 2014 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:10:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:18:08 GMT

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly