Evansville man pleads guilty in animal cruelty case

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office says that Anthony Bell pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of killing an animal, torturing or mutilating an animal, and conspiracy to commit dealing marijuana.

Bell will be sentenced to three years on each charge to be served concurrently.

The prosecutor's office says Bell also pleaded guilty to a habitual substance offender enhancement which adds five years to his sentence.

In June, Bell and Christa Young were arrested. Witnesses say they killed a 14-year-old beagle named Snoopy.

This is the first case prosecuted with the assistance of the newly formed Animal Cruelty Task Force.

The task force says it is pleased with the result of this case and believes justice has been served.

Copyright 2014 WFIE. All rights reserved.

