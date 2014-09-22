EPD searching for suspect in SE side shooting

Evansville Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting.

It happened Sunday afternoon in the 900 block of Adams Avenue on the city's southeast side.

Police say, after a brief scuffle with one of the victims, the gunman fired six shots at their car.

One hit the back bumper. The other blew out a back tire.

The victims raced away, nearly causing an accident at Washington Avenue.

No one was hurt.

One of the victims, who didn't want to be identified, tells us she feels lucky, "Just took off, you know I didn't know. I've never been in those situation like that, my husband was just like, 'Punch it'. And I'm punching it, ducking at the same time, just trying to get away."

Police say both victims named the same suspect but no arrests have been made.

