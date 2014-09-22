Two gas leaks in Vanderburgh Co.

Two gas leaks at nearly the same time caused some problems on Monday in Vanderburgh County.

The first break happened when workers hit a large gas line at Chastain Drive and SR 65 around 10:30 a.m.

Cynthia Heights school was put on standby for a possible evacuation but the gas level inside the school never reached past zero, so there was no need.

The second gas leak happened just before lunch at Pearl Drive on the west side.

Workers were excavating at Royal Car Wash and hit a gas meter.

Hacidena restaurant had to be evacuated.

In both cases, the leaks were quickly fixed.

Vectren reminds people there are steps they can take to make sure gas lines are properly marked before doing any kind of digging/excavation work:

State law requires that anyone doing any digging or earth moving call 811 to notify the local One-Call center at least 48 hours, or two full business days, prior to the scheduled excavation to have underground utilities located and marked free of charge.

Be prepared to have the following information when calling the 811 operator: County, city or township; digging location (street address and nearest cross street); type and extent of work; digging start date and time.

It is a free service to have underground lines marked. You can make your request at http://indiana811.org or call 811.

If you think there may be a damaged gas line or gas leak of any kind, evacuate and call Vectren or 911.

Copyright 2014 WFIE. All rights reserved.

