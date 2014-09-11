Deputies: Woman arrested for burglarizing homes with infant chil - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Deputies: Woman arrested for burglarizing homes with infant child close by

HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) -

An Earlington woman is behind bars after authorities say she was trying to break into homes with her infant son close by.

Hopkins County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a female attempting to give her children away on Ray Lane in Hanson.

When deputies arrived, they say 23-year-old Shaina Stanley was incoherent.

Deputies found two different homes in the area with damage after authorities say Stanley tried to get inside.

Deputies say Stanley, "Performed the acts in the presence of her infant son."

Cabinet of Protection and Services assisted with Stanley's infant son.

Stanley is charged with public intoxication, two counts of attempted burglary, and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Copyright 2014 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:10:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:18:08 GMT

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly