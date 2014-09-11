Deputies: Woman arrested for burglarizing homes with infant child close by

An Earlington woman is behind bars after authorities say she was trying to break into homes with her infant son close by.

Hopkins County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a female attempting to give her children away on Ray Lane in Hanson.

When deputies arrived, they say 23-year-old Shaina Stanley was incoherent.

Deputies found two different homes in the area with damage after authorities say Stanley tried to get inside.

Deputies say Stanley, "Performed the acts in the presence of her infant son."

Cabinet of Protection and Services assisted with Stanley's infant son.

Stanley is charged with public intoxication, two counts of attempted burglary, and endangering the welfare of a minor.

