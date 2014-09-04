UK to announce its single-largest gift

The University of Kentucky is planning to announce a sizable donation to the campus in Lexington.

The school says it will announce the single-largest gift in its nearly 150-year history at the event Thursday morning.

School officials said Wednesday the gift will benefit the entire campus but will be especially important for students.

The officials on Wednesday wouldn't identify the donor or the specific use for the gift.

The announcement will be at the UK Student Center on campus. UK President Eli Capilouto and Gov. Steve Beshear are scheduled to attend.

