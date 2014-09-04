Overnight drug bust leads to high speed chase in Hopkins Co.

Muhlenberg County deputies along with the Pennyrile Narcotic Task Force make a drug bust totaling more than $6000.

This was the picture sent to us by the sheriff.

Investigators made a controlled buy of 60 grams of meth Wednesday night around eleven o'clock. They say the street value is about six grand.

Dasha Nichole Bean of Nebo, along with Jason Fryar of Anton, are charged.

Officials say undercover officers bought the drugs from Bean. When they confronted her, it lead to a high speed chase. She was eventually caught.

Both suspects are waking up behind bars facing trafficking and fleeing charges. Multiple departments are credited with this investigation.

