Muhlenberg man arrested for posting song lyrics on Facebook, released from jail

Now a 14News update on an arrest based on a Facebook posting in Muhlenberg County.

31-year-old James Evans, who was arrested for posting song lyrics on Facebook, was released from jail Wednesday afternoon after spending eight days locked up.

Our cameras were there as Evans was reunited with his family.

Evans says he's been told the case will be deferred for six months and he will have to undergo a mental evaluation.

Evans says he can't believe what has happened.

"It's nonsense. I feel like my civil rights have been violated. You know first amendment freedom of speech out the window. Even all the guys I was in the cell with they thought it was nonsense themselves. I had several officials tell me it was nonsense that there was no reason why I should have even been here," says Evans.

Police say the lyrics indicated a threat to students and school staff.

The county attorney and the school resource officer for the Muhlenberg county schools declined to comment about the case.

