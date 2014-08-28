Authorities: Man arrested after vehicle pursuit, not connected to home invasions

A police chase in Muhlenberg County ends with the arrest of the driver who authorities say wouldn't pull over during a traffic stop near Bremen.

Authorities say a homeowner came home to find two suspicious men near his home. One in a silver truck and one behind the house.

The homeowner called 911 and when deputies responded to the home, they quickly located the suspicious vehicle.

The deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped off.

We're told the chase ended when the truck got stuck on railroad tracks.

That was after crashing into a car near Willow Creek Trailer Park in Central City, injuring a woman.

Authorities arrested the driver, 22-year-old Gary Rowland, who's now facing a long list of charges. The passenger reportedly took off.

The sheriff's office says the suspects were in a stolen truck.

Muhlenberg Sheriff's deputies say they do not believe Rowland or the other suspect are connected to two recent armed home invasions in nearby Greenville.

Authorities say the two armed home invasions are connected with similar suspect descriptions and similar situations.

