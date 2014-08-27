Softball tournament raises thousands for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Representatives from Alliance Coal organized a recent softball tournament to raise money for the Hopkins County Big Brothers Big Sisters organization.

Event organizers say they had 16 teams and were able to raise over $13,000 to donate to BBBS.

Sandra Aiken, Big Brothers Big Sisters, says that this is one of the larger donations they've had this year and will be able to match more children with mentors because of the money.

