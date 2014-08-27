Labor Day weekend festivities kick off in Central City - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Labor Day weekend festivities kick off in Central City

MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) -

The Central City Gospel Fest is underway.

Wednesday's lineup features Grammy-award winning Christian singer Jason Crabb, along with several other acts.

Tonight, kicks off a series of four nights of festivities in Central City with the Rock-n-Roll cruise in on Friday and motorcycle show on Saturday.

GOSPELFEST:

August 27th @ 6:00pm featuring Jason Crabb, Adam Crabb, The Bowlings, Jeff & Sheri Easter

LION'S CLUB AUCTION / FREE CONCERT:

August 28th @ 6:00pm the Central City Lion's Club Auction, at 8:00pm a free concert with "Roy Kyle and The Hot Rod Cruisers"

ROCK-N-ROLL CRUISE IN:

August 29th- Rock-n-Roll Cruise In @ 6:00pm, at 7:30pm a free concert with "Boys of Broad"

CAR, TRUCK, & MOTORCYCLE SHOW:

August 30th- Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show @ 8:00am-3:00pm.
10:00am-4:00pm Motorcycle Poker Run & Cruise In
6:00 pm- Free concert featuring "Me & The Boys"
7:15pm- Free concert featuring "The Every Cousins", A Tribute to The Everly Brothers
8:00pm- Free concert featuring "THE FABULOUS DUKE BOYS"

Please bring a lawn chair, there is limited seating.

