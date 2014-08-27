Madisonville Fire receives new, free gear from national company

Madisonville Fire Department awarded thousands of dollars in free gear Wednesday.

A national company called Streamlight, specializing in equipment for first responders, selected Madisonville to receive $2500 worth of new lights to go on their turnout gear.

This is to assist the firefighters when they fight fires with limited visibility.

Streamlight could have selected any fire department in the country, but chose Madisonville because of their continued support of the 9/11 Travis Manion Heroes Run.

"Madisonville's participation in the Travis Manion 9/11 Heroes Run made them stand out as far as other agencies across the country. Streamlight is also a supporter for the Travis Manion foundation. So it was just a natural way for us to recognize the firefighters here in Madisonville that have put forth such a great effort to support this great cause," says Mike Nelson from Streamlight.

Madisonville was one of four fire stations across the country selected to receive this new gear.

