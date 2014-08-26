Madisonville Fire Dept. awarded $1 million FEMA grant

The Madisonville Fire Department awarded a $1,000,000 grant, and it will go towards replacing their 27-year-old ladder truck.

Congressman Ed Whitfield presented the check Tuesday morning.

The entire purchase will cost around $1,125,000.

The city of Madisonville will be responsible for covering $125,000.

As part of the grant, the new ladder truck will be available to all the volunteer fire stations in Hopkins County.

Madisonville Fire Chief Steve Stoltz says it took five years to get this grant approved, but now it will benefit the entire area.

"There's not another individual department in the county besides us that needs one full time. So by utilizing this truck for all the departments in the county were able to accomplish a need that they have occasionally. But don't have a need for it to be housed at their individual departments all the time," says Stoltz.

14News is told it will be about 6-8 months before the new ladder truck arrives in Madisonville.

