Train hits semi stuck on tracks, driver escapes injury

Traffic is moving again in Hanson after a train and semi crashed shortly before noon Tuesday.

Witnesses say the driver of the semi got stuck trying to cross the tracks.

Before they could free the semi, an oncoming CSX train collided with it.

Officials say the train conductor applied the brakes for as long as he could, limiting the amount of damage to the train and the semi.

Hanson water superintendent Terry Nelson worked to try and free the semi, and saw the whole collision.

"Just get him out of the truck and get me away from it because I didn't want to be near it when it hit. He got it slowed down quite a bit. But it was still a hit. He is extremely lucky that it didn't happen a whole lot worse than it did. Because they usually come through here pretty fast and if that would have hit him full speed, it would have been a big mess," says Nelson.

The driver of that semi was not injured.

