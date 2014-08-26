Accident sends two to hospital in Madisonville

In Hopkins County, an early morning accident sends two to the hospital after the driver falls asleep at the wheel.

Madisonville Police were called to West Noel Avenue around eight this morning after a car, driven by 21-year old Brittany Davis, hit a concrete culvert and flipped.

52-year old Larry Dukes, a passenger in the car, had to be freed from the vehicle.

Both were taken to Baptist Health Madisonville for their injuries.

