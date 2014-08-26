Tip leads to arrest and recovery of stolen off-road vehicles in Hopkins Co.

Sheriff's deputies say a tip led them to a home in Nortonville, where they say they recovered multiple stolen items Tuesday.

Deputies arrested 23-year-old Joshua Slaton and charged him with receiving stolen property.

Deputies say they located a stolen ATV and stolen motorcycle at Slaton's home.

Sheriff Frank Latham says no matter what the price, it's important each stolen item is found and returned.

"It doesn't really matter what the items are or how much they cost. It's still important to try and recover because that's a personal incident that happens to an individual. They deserve to have their property back," says Sheriff Latham.

Detectives say the investigation into several other thefts is ongoing, and more arrests are possible.

