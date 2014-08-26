Anniversary of Heather Teague's disappearance

August 26, 2014 marks the 19th anniversary of the disappearance of Heather Teague from Newburgh beach in Henderson.

Her mother, Sarah Teague, tied purple ribbons with messages onto a tree in downtown Madisonville Tuesday.

Two weeks ago, Kentucky State Police detectives received information which led them to search a rural area in Henderson County.

The search turned up no new information. Sarah Teague is still left with the same questions she had years ago.

"I wonder what was happening to Heather? I wonder what the police were doing? I wonder why immediately this sketch wasn't done? It still goes back to that day that she was taken. We still have the same questions today nineteen years later as we did in the beginning," says Sarah Teague.

Sara Teague says search teams with Jodi Powers Search & Rescue will be canvassing parts of Henderson County over the next few weeks after receiving information from social media.

