Kentucky joining effort to reduce drunken driving

"Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over"

Law enforcement agencies around Kentucky are participating in a national effort to reduce impaired-driving fatalities.

The campaign started last week and runs through Labor Day. It's called "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over."

Kentucky State Police say the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports an average of one alcohol-related fatality every 51 minutes across the U.S.

Police say campaigns like the one going on now can reduce such fatalities by up to 20 percent.

Kentucky recorded more than 5,500 alcohol-related crashes last year, resulting in 138 deaths and more than 3,000 injuries.

The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety and Mobile Life Solutions last year came up with a free app to help fight drinking and driving.

The app is called "Driver Sober Kentucky" and is available at http://www.DriveSoberKY.com.

