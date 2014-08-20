Madisonville firefighters working to "Fill the Boot" for MDA

The Madisonville Fire department is working to raise money for MDA.

Firefighters will be at local grocery stores and businesses working to fill the boot with money for muscular dystrophy.

Crews say the donations seem to increase every year and last year they collected over $4,000.

"It just amazes me how much the community supports this and every year they just come out in full force," says firefighter Shane Rigney.

Firefighters will be out in full force for the rest of this week collecting donations.

14 News will be hosting a 14 Hours for MDA event at Eastland Mall August 26 from 8 a.m to 0 p.m.

Join in and donate for muscular dystrophy research.

