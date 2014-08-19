Massive fire at Hopkins Co. storage facility

Officials in Hopkins county are investigating a storage facility fire.

It broke out late this morning at " Passions Place" on Old Hopkinsville Road in Nortonville.

A one-call tone was dispatched to every single volunteer department in the county asking for more man power to fight the blaze.

Crews say at least 10 storage units and the belongings inside were destroyed.

"The fire was huge and the wind was blowing it right over to the one that didn't get touched, luckily. But it could have been very bad, it really could have. I have some belongings over there in the other one that didn't get touched thanks to the firefighters. They got it out as soon as possible, they did a great job," said Nathan Robertson.





This is the second major fire in the last two weeks in that area. This is just down the road from where the South Hopkins fire department burned to the ground. The state fire marshal has been called to investigate.



