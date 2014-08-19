Playground "condemned" at Hopkins Co. school after safety inspections

The staff at West Hopkins school has closed a playground after safety checks revealed rust on key portions of the structure.

Parents of West Hopkins students received an automated email Monday night from school staff saying, "One of our playgrounds has been condemned and is unsafe to use at this time."

School district officials say the students have several other playgrounds to use at the school.

School district officials say closing the playground was just a measure to keep students safe.

"The timeline for replacing it depends on money. PTO or PTA organizations will have to raise money. And it's a lot of money for a playground. So there's no timeline. One good thing they already have another area they can play on, so they're not without," said Facilities Director Tommy Burroughs.

Officials say a to replace and remove the existing structure it could cost up to $15,000.

