Officials: Wrong-way drunk driver strikes Hopkins Co. Sheriff's deputy cruiser

HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) -

Authorities say a wrong-way drunk driver nearly hit head on with a Hopkins County sheriff's deputy.

It happened just after 11p.m. on Monday.

Authorities say the driver, 44-year-old William Michael Morris, was traveling north in the southbound lanes of the Pennyrile Parkway.

Reports say Morris was speeding when he side-swiped the deputy, after the deputy swerved into a concrete barricade to avoid a head on collision.

According to arrest reports, Morris blew a .286 which is more than triple the legal limit.

He's facing numerous charges including operating a vehicle under the influence, wanton endangerment and reckless driving.

The deputy was not hurt but his car did sustain damage from trying to avoid the collision.

