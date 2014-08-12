Renovations underway at Baptist Health Madisonville

Construction is moving smoothly at the Maternity unit of Baptist Health Madisonville.

The $900,000 renovation is a few weeks from being completed.

Hospital officials say the renovations include new floors, new bathrooms and suite units, as well as new office spaces.

Officials say they've waited 15 years for renovations, and it's all for the patients.

"We want it to be like a really nice hotel atmosphere so it's a little bit easier for everyone to keep it clean, keep it neat. But also we want it to be a place where the patient's feel comfortable," says Director of Women's and Children's Services Evelyn Willis.

The renovations should be done by late September.

Copyright 2014 WFIE. All rights reserved.