Western KY man celebrates 108th birthday

14News wants to wish a happy birthday to Virgil Woods.

Virgil will be turning 108-years-old in August, and his family and friends at Palmer Place in Providence celebrated today.

Virgil is the oldest person at the assisted living home but still sweeps his porch clean everyday.

He shared one of his riddles with us at today's party.

"Woke up this morning and looked up on on the wall. Cooties and the bed bugs were having a game of ball. The cooties is ahead and the other guy knocked a home run. Knocked me clean out of bed," says Woods.

Several family members and friends surprised Virgil at his birthday bash.

