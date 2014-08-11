Hopkins Co. spray park finally completed, opening day soon

It took several years and over $300,000, but the spray park at Dr. Festus Claybon Park in Madisonville is finally completed.

"You know for Madisonville, it's the first time that we've added a water feature outside of a swimming pool and so we've already got a lot of positive comments about it. We'll look to see if maybe we can add some more spray park features in the development of Mahr Park," says Community Development Director Daron Jordan.

"It's a great benefit to that community to have that and to the whole community. It's going to be a place where people from all over town will come together and have a great time," explains Madisonville Mayor David Jackson.

City officials hope to open the new spray park this weekend.

