Muhlenberg Co. four-legged mascot back at fire department

GREENVILLE, KY (WFIE) -

A four-legged mascot for the Greenville Fire Department is a little wobbly, but back on her feet these days.

We first told you about Bella in July when she was hit and drug by a car, right outside the Greenville Fire Department.

Well, the community raised over $2,000 for Bella's surgery bills after the vet had to put metal rods in her back leg.

Doctors say Bella will get her rods out in about 2 weeks, and should be just fine moving forward.

