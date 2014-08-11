Muhlenberg Co. four-legged mascot back at fire department

A four-legged mascot for the Greenville Fire Department is a little wobbly, but back on her feet these days.

We first told you about Bella in July when she was hit and drug by a car, right outside the Greenville Fire Department.

Well, the community raised over $2,000 for Bella's surgery bills after the vet had to put metal rods in her back leg.

Doctors say Bella will get her rods out in about 2 weeks, and should be just fine moving forward.

Copyright 2014 WFIE. All rights reserved.