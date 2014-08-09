Central City PD needs help identifying robbery suspects - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Central City PD needs help identifying robbery suspects

CENTRAL CITY, KY (WFIE) -

Central City police are hoping you can help them identify these two men.

They're accused of stealing $1500 from a safe at the Food Giant, formerly IGA, grocery store in Central City.

The money was reported stolen yesterday.

Call police if you have any information.

