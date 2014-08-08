Bath County delays start of school year

Students in a northeast Kentucky county will see their summer extended by a week.

WLEX-TV in Lexington reported (http://bit.ly/1u2Q2yg ) that Bath County schools have delayed the start of classes due to delays in renovations at an elementary school.

Students were originally scheduled to begin Monday, but will now be pushed to Aug. 18.

The school board says the decision was made because of delays in renovation work at Owingsville Elementary School.

Information from: WLEX-TV, http://www.wlextv.com

