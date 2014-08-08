Case of former soldier before US Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court is weighing whether to take the case of a former Fort Campbell soldier sentenced to death for killing three children and attacking a woman in southwestern Kentucky.

Attorneys for 42-year-old Kevin Wayne Dunlap and Kentucky prosecutors have filed briefs with the high court in the last month.

Dunlap, a former soldier with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, a unit known as the "Night Stalkers," pleaded guilty in February 2010 to attacking a woman and her three children at their Trigg County home 16 months earlier.

Dunlap killed the three children and repeatedly stabbed their mother before lighting the house on fire.

He was sentenced to death and sought expedite his execution.

Dunlap and defense attorneys later reached an agreement allowing the high court review.

