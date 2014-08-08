Trial delayed on gubernatorial threat charges

The trial of a Lexington man charged with threatening Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear has been postponed until October to allow attorneys to continue reviewing evidence in the case.

U.S. District Judge Joseph Hood rescheduled 22-year-old William Collin Bordt's case for Oct. 7. He had been set to face a jury on Aug. 20.

Bordt's attorney and prosecutors requested the delay because some evidence analysis wasn't complete and the two sides had not finished discussing a possible resolution to the case.

Bordt is charged with making a series of Facebook posts threatening Beshear, the former director of the South Carolina Republican Party, Todd Kincannon and another person who chairs an election commission in Simpsonville, South Carolina.

Federal agents arrested Bordt in March. He has pleaded not guilty.

