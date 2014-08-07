Fire delays first day of school in Lincoln County, KY

A Kentucky school district has delayed the first day of classes after a blaze destroyed part of the central office complex.

Lincoln County Superintendent Karen Hatter told media that the fire on Wednesday afternoon destroyed the part of the building that houses early childhood education programs, student records and food service.

Firefighters were able to save the district's central office and its alternative school, but they won't be available for use immediately.No injuries were reported.

Officials say because of the fire damage, they have decided to push back the start of the school year.

The first day of classes had been scheduled on Thursday. Now, officials say they are planning for Monday.

Fire officials say they are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)