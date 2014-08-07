South Hopkins Fire Dept. destroyed by blaze - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Fire destroys South Hopkins Fire Department

HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) -

The Kentucky State Fire Marshal's Office and ATF began investigating early Thursday morning into what caused a massive overnight fire that destroyed the South Hopkins Fire Department.

Fire officials say the call came in around 11:15 Wednesday night. The building in Nortonville was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

We're told no one was in the building when it caught on fire and no one was injured while battling the flames.

Officials say five departments were on scene with at least seven trucks. Crews worked for about an hour and a half to get the flames under control.

Fire Chief Darwin Rideout says it's too early to say what caused the fire.

Rideout says this could be a million dollar loss, if not more.  He tells 14 News there were five different fire trucks inside when the fire broke out.

Fire officials say volunteer departments from around the area will have to pick up slack and figure out way to cover the south Hopkins area for now.

