Muhlenberg Co. woman charged with the murder of her ex-husband pleads not guilty

61-year-old Brenda Hardin pled not guilty Wednesday to the murder of her ex-husband Ronnie Hardin, just days before he was set to be re-married.

Family members of Ronnie sat anxiously awaiting as Brenda Hardin appeared from behind closed doors in the Muhlenberg County courthouse Wednesday morning.

Little eye contact was made between Brenda and members of Ronnie Hardin's family.

Kentucky State Police detectives say that during a search of the Hardin home at 904 W. Whitmer St, they recovered several key items in their case.

Detectives say they found notes allegedly written by Brenda before the shooting, apologizing for "What she did".

Detectives say Brenda told her sister after the shooting, "It's over, I killed him. Ronnie's dead."

Members of Ronnie Hardin's family spoke to 14News after the arraignment Wednesday morning.

"Well I'm very glad of the way it has moved so far and I just want justice for Ronnie," says Albert Love, Ronnie's aunt. "He was a very outgoing person. He was ready to tell you a joke anytime you walked up to him. And when he was in the casket, he looked like he was ready to tell you one again."

Ronnie Hardin's family say they will be at every court appearance from here on out.

Brenda Hardin's next date in court will be a pre-trial conference on September 30th and her bond is still set at $500,000 cash.

